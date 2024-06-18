Reggaeton singer Don Omar shares he is cancer-free after revealing diagnosis

Reggaeton icon Don Omar revealed he is now cancer-free after sharing his diagnosis a day prior.

On Monday, the singer shared a post on Instagram wearing a hospital bracelet from Orlando Health. It was the first time he had revealed having cancer.

“Today yes, but tomorrow I won’t have cancer,” Omar wrote in Spanish. “Good intentions are well received. See you all soon.”

While he did not share what type of cancer he had, Omar provided an update on Tuesday that the cancer was gone after a successful surgery.

“I woke up today cancer free and grateful. Thank you for your good wishes, prayers and thousands of messages. My surgery was a success now to recover,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

The news comes as Omar is gearing up for a second leg of his “Back to Reggaeton” Tour, which picks up on August 7 in Oakland, California.

Two days ago, the "Dile" singer had been holding auditions for dancers.

Omar’s Tour is named after his “Back to Reggaeton” album, which was released in November.

The first leg of his tour kicked off on March 7 and ran through April 21.

Omar is a Latin Grammy-winning musician who rose to fame in 2003 with his first album “The Last Don.”

Related Stories:

Cancer death rates are dropping, but not for everyone

Cancer cases among Gen Xers growing faster compared to previous generations