Taylor Swift granted restraining order against alleged stalker

Pop music superstar Taylor Swift has been granted a restraining order against an alleged stalker who claims to live with her.

In a recent court petition, Swift expressed her fears of imminent harm, citing repeated visits to her home and troubling communications from Brian Wagner to her staff.

"I do not share publicly where I reside and have never shared my address or the location of my Los Angeles residence with Mr. Wagner," Swift wrote, according to USA Today. "Therefore, the fact that Mr. Wagner has determined where I reside and visited the property several times, refusing to leave and claiming to need access, makes me fear for my safety and the safety of my family."

The restraining order specifically prohibits Wagner from harassing, stalking, assaulting, or disturbing Swift. It also mandates that he must remain at least 100 yards away from her home, vehicle, or workplace.

The order is effective until a court hearing in the case scheduled for June 30.

