Charlie Watts remembered as the 'backbone' of the Rolling Stones

(WXYZ) — In the wake of the death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, he is being remembered as the "backbeat" of the band by local classic rock experts.

Doug Podell, The Dock of Rock, is the afternoon host on 106.7 WLLZ. He says the loss of Watts is a blow to the legendary band.

"He was with the Stones since 1963," Podell says. "He was the backbone, the backbeat of the band. And it's going to be a sad loss for the Stones."

The Rolling Stones are scheduled to play a concert this fall at Ford Field. Watts was not scheduled to participate in the show due to health issues. The substitution was announced a few weeks prior to his death.