Chevy Chase to host Christmas Vacation screening at Masonic Temple

(WXYZ) — While the start of fall is still a few days away, a special holiday season screening of a Christmas Classic is coming to the Masonic Temple.

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation will be shown Thursday, December 9, and star Chevy Chase will be in attendance. Chase will also host a Q&A following the screening.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at noon.

COVID protocols will be in effect:

A VIP ticket will include one of the best seats in the house, as well as an exclusive VIP experience. A photo-op with the artist is the intention of the VIP experience; however, depending on the state of the pandemic, CDC recommendations and in consideration of both artist and public health, this may be substituted with another exclusive benefit of equivalent value, to be determined. VIP ticket holders will be required to wear a mask at all times and may be required to show proof of vaccination or of a negative COVID test. All VIP ticket holders will be emailed with final VIP details and patron requirements at least 2 weeks prior to the event. Refunds for the VIP experience must be requested no later than 2 weeks prior to the event.

We thank you for your cooperation as we continue respond to these evolving conditions. Our top priority is keeping all who attend our events safe. We are thrilled to be able to bring our artists to your city once again and are committed to working together to create a safe and enjoyable live experience.