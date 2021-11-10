WATCH LIVE WEDNESDAY NIGHT: CMA Awards preshows live from Nashville

(WXYZ) — ABC is presenting special live streaming coverage ahead of tonight's Country Music Association Awards.

The awards will be presented from 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. on ABC. The show will be hosted by Luke Bryan.

From 6:30 - 7:30 p.m. ET, “Live on the Red Carpet at the CMA Awards” kicks off the 90 minutes of live streaming coverage. GMA’s Lara Spencer and country star Jimmie Allen will talk to CMA nominees, presenters, and performers from the red carpet at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Then from 7:30 - 8:00 p.m. ET, KABC’s George Pennacchio takes over the coverage, with more interviews, a preview of the night’s big performances, and a look at the night’s red carpet fashion.

You can watch below: