Downtown Detroit Partnership has announced the full lineup for “Summer 2022 in the Parks”

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Downtown Detroit Partnership (DDP), with support from the DTE Beacon Park Foundation, announced today the full lineup of events for “Summer 2022 in the Parks,” a variety of free events, programs and classes that are designed to welcome all visitors. DDP’s programming supports Detroit-based small business owners, entrepreneurs, local artists and musicians. DDP’s free seasonal programming reflects the diversity of Detroit’s neighborhoods and communities and celebrates the spirit of the City.

“The DDP is proud to provide economic opportunities to small businesses and mobile food operators in Detroit and we are committed to showcasing and highlighting their diverse culinary concepts in our Downtown Street Eats program,” David Cowan, chief public spaces officer, Downtown Detroit Partnership said in a press release. “Food is an important part of how we celebrate our shared and unique cultural identities and the Downtown Street Eats program is an environment where businesses can thrive and express themselves while serving a broad range of visitors.”

Downtown Street Eats program, held weekdays from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm at Cadillac Square and the Woodward Esplanade in downtown Detroit, is already in full swing.

DDP parks are open daily 6:00 am to 10:00 pm, unless otherwise noted and for special events.

For more information about “Summer 2022 in the Parks,” call 313-566-8250 or visit DowntownDetroitParks.com.