Elton John postpones European leg of tour to undergo hip surgery

Elton John has postponed the European leg of his tour so he can undergo hip surgery.

The legendary singer announced on social media that he had pushed back the European leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour back to 2023 so he could get an operation on his hip after taking a nasty fall several months ago that's left him in severe pain.

"At the end of my summer break, I fell awkwardly on a hard surface and have been in considerable pain and discomfort in my hip ever since," the 74-year-old singer said in a statement. "Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving. I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications."

John said he still plans to perform on Sept. 25 at the Global Citizen event because he doesn't "want to let a charity down."

He added that he plans to begin the U.S. leg of his tour in January 2022 in New Orleans.