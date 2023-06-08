Swiggin' Pig, Motor City Irish Festival & more; here are 7 Things to do in the D this weekend

This weekend in metro Detroit is going to be filled with fun things to do outside for people of all ages. On top of Taylor Swift and the Detroit Tigers in town this weekend, there are plenty of festivals, runs, events and even fishing happening this weekend.

Motor City Pride



Saturday, June 10 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Hart Plaza in Downtown Detroit

Motor City Pride is Michigan's largest pride celebration and it returns with live music and entertainment, several food vendors and food trucks, the Pride Parade at 12 p.m. on Sunday and much more. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online.

Motor City Irish Festival



Friday, June 9 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Historic Greenmead at 20501 Newburgh in Livonia

An annual event to bring together people to celebrate Irish culture with music, dance, food, drink, exhibits and activities for people of all ages.

Swiggin' Pig BBQ Festival



Thursday, June 8 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Friday, June 9 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Wyandotte

Swiggin' Pig is a four-day festival of BBQ, beer and whiskey taking place on Maple St., First St. and the Yack Arena parking lot. There will be whiskey tastings, BBQ samples, live music, a carnival and more.

Pewabic House and Garden Show



Friday, June 9 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pewabic Pottery at 10125 E. Jefferson Ave.

Explore Detroit's National Historic Landmark Pottery with a strolling tour, shop ceramic art, learn about Pewabic's 120 years of making in Detroit and enjoy the weekend Biergarten in the courtyard.

Michigan Glass Project 2023



Friday, June 9 from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, June 10 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Russell Industrial Center at 1600 Clay St. in Detroit

Festivities include three days of live music, graffiti, food, over 100 vendors, live painting and 100+ glassblowers collaborating on multiple artistic creations.

Detroit Riverfront Run



Saturday, June 10 from 7:30 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Cullen Plaza at 1340 Atwater St. in Detroit

The Detroit Riverfront Run is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. There is a 5K and 10K that are both walker friendly. After, there's a party where you can continue your morning on the riverfront with music, drinks and food at Robert C. Valade Park.

Kids Fishing Fest

