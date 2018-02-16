Fans attend 'Black Panther' screenings decked out in Wakanda-inspired fashions
Fans of "Black Panther" went all out for Thursday night showings.
After setting a record for first-day ticket presales, fans showed their appreciation for the movie by posing for pictures in traditional African clothing, an inspiration for the fashion of Wakanda, a fictional futuristic kingdom featured in the film.
Fans used the hashtag #WakandaCameToSlay on social media, showing off their premiere fashions.