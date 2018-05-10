Frank: The Man, The Music coming to the Detroit Opera House

(WXYZ) - It's been called the most authentic re-enactment of a Sinatra concert - Frank: The Man, The Music is one of the top shows on the Vegas Strip and now it's coming to the Detroit Opera House.

The Chairman of the Board is played by one of the best singing impressionists in the world: Bob Anderson.

He's at the Opera House on Saturday, June 16.

