Frank: The Man, The Music coming to the Detroit Opera House

8:15 PM, May 9, 2018
3 hours ago

It's been called the most authentic re-enactment of a Sinatra concert - Frank: The Man, The Music is one of the top shows on the Vegas Strip and now it's coming to the Detroit Opera House.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WXYZ) - It's been called the most authentic re-enactment of a Sinatra concert - Frank: The Man, The Music is one of the top shows on the Vegas Strip and now it's coming to the Detroit Opera House.

The Chairman of the Board is played by one of the best singing impressionists in the world: Bob Anderson.

He's at the Opera House on Saturday, June 16.

Our Keenan Smith introduces us to him in the video player above.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top