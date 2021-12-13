Golden Globes announces nominations to a skeptical Hollywood

NEW YORK (AP) — Snoop Dogg has read the nominations for the 79th Golden Globes.

After nine months of widespread criticism forced the Hollywood Press Association to reform, the group tried its best Monday to keep its perch in awards season, spreading nominations around to the likes of Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Leonardo DiCaprio, Denzel Washington, and Lady Gaga.

"Belfast" and "The Power of the Dog" tied for the most nominations with seven apiece.

In television, HBO's drama "Succession" earned the most nominations with five, while Apple's "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show" earned four nominations each.

In the best picture drama category, the movies that received nominations were "The Power of the Dog," "Dune," "CODA," "King Richard," and "Belfast."

For best picture in comedy/musical, the nominees were "Dont Look Up," "Licorice Pizza," "West Side Story," "Tick, Tick ... Boom!" and "Cyrano."

No nominee immediately celebrated — publicly, at least.

The majority of studios, public relations firms, and A-list talent haven't engaged much with the group this year.

Critics have said it's too soon for the HFPA to return to business as usual.

In the film category, streaming service Netflix dominated with 17 nominations.