Happy 50th Anniversary, Pine Knob! Here's the rockin' summer lineup

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Pine Knob is kicking off its summer lineup by celebrating its 50th anniversary. 313 Presents has announced the summer 2022 concert lineup for the historic Pine Knob Music Theatre.

“2022 will be an epic summer concert season highlighted by the return of Pine Knob Music Theatre and its 50th anniversary as well as a record-setting five stadium shows at Comerica Park,” Howard Handler, President of 313 Presents said in a press release. “We’re extremely grateful to our Proud Partners United Wholesale Mortgage, Trinity Health and Ally for helping us to deliver Pine Knob back to the community. We’d also like to thank our friends at Live Nation for their continued support and access to the summer’s biggest touring acts. We’re excited to bring friends and families together all summer long to make memories for many years to come at all our venues including Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre and Meadow Brook as well.”

Pine Knob returns as DTE Energy Music Theatre reverts to original name

Announced in January, the return of iconic summer venue will offer concertgoers the chance to relive some of Pine Knob’s first 50 years with a photo retrospective exhibit through a collection of photos from the venue’s 50-year history, including David Cassidy’s inaugural performance on June 25, 1972.

The 50th anniversary season for the newly rebranded Pine Knob Music Theatre opens on Friday, May 27 with multi-platinum indie pop trio AJR.

Pine Knob Music Theatre returns

Here are a few artists you can check out this summer at the Pine Knob Music Theatre:

Halsey - May 29

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss - June 6

Dave Matthews Band - June 21

Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire - July 5

Chris Brown and Lil Baby - July 30

Incubus - August 10

Kid Rock - September 16-17

For the full schedule at Pine Knob Music Theatre, please visit www.313presents.com/venue/pine-knob-musictheatre.

