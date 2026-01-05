Here are the concerts & comedy shows coming to Little Caesars Arena in 2026

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 2026 is in full swing, and there are plenty of great concerts and comedy shows set for this year at Little Caesars Arena in Downtown Detroit. Here's a full list of the shows.
(This article will be updated weekly to reflect any new announcements)
- Jan 24: Harlem Globetrotters "The 100 Year Tour"
- Feb 12 - 15: Disney on Ice presents: Mickey's Search Party
- Feb 20 : New Edition “The New Edition Way Tour” with special performances by Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton.
- Feb 28: Bad Omens "Do You Feel Love North American Tour" with special guests Beartooth and PRESIDENT
- Mar 08: Brandon Lake "Kingdom of Hearts Tour" with special guests Pat Barrett and Franni Cash
- Mar 14: We Them Ones Comedy Tour Featuring Mike Epps, Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, Chico Bean, TK Kirkland, Just Nesh & hosted by Tony Roberts
- Mar 15: Cardi B "Little Miss Drama Tour”
- Apr 03:B2K & Bow Wow "Boys 4 Life Tour" with Jeremih, Waka Flocka, Amerie, and more!
- Apr 04: Katt Williams “The Golden Age Tour"
- Apr 10: Twice THIS IS FOR WORLD TOUR
- Apr 13: Florence + the Machine "Everybody Scream Tour" with special guest Rachel Chinouriri
- Apr 29: Demi Lovato "It’s Not That Deep Tour" with special guest ADÉLA
- May 09: Fantasia with special guest Anthony Hamilton
- June 06: Forrest Frank "The Jesus Generation Tour" with special guests Tori Kelly, Cory Asbury and The Figs
- June 25: Josh Groban with special guest Jennifer Hudson
- July 05: Alex Warren Presents: Little Orphan Alex Live
- Aug 14: Nate Bargatze "Big Dumb Eyes World Tour"
- Aug 18: Megan Moroney "The Cloud 9 Tour"
- Aug 26 - 28: Rush "Fifty Something Tour"
- Oct 01: Doja Cat Tour Ma Vie World Tour
- Nov 01: Maná “Vivir Sin Aire Tour”