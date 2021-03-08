In open letter, Bruno Mars asks Grammys to let him perform

Bruno Mars wants to perform at this year's Grammys.

On Sunday, the singer took to Twitter to plead with the Recording Academy to allow his new band Silk Sonic to its performers' list.

"Dear Grammys, If you can see it in your hearts to allow two out-of-work musicians to perform at your show, we would really appreciate it," he said in the letter.

Mars has partnered with musician Anderson .Paak on the new band. Their new single "Leave the Door Open" premiered last week, according to Billboard.

According to the letter, the "24K Gold" singer said the band would follow all safety protocols. He even joked that Silk Sonic are willing to audition for the spot.

Thus far, there has been no word from the Recording Academy.

According to CNN, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Megan Thee Stallion, and John Mayer are set to perform.