NOVI, Mich. — Zachary Levi is at Motor City Comic Con, meeting fans of Shazam!, Chuck, and Tangled. He talked with Brad Galli about his excitement in visiting with people, and the one celebrity he would have waited hours in line to meet.
INTERVIEW: Zachary Levi visits Motor City Comic Con, meeting fans of Shazam!, Chuck, Tangled
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 18:47:41-04
