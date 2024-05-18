Watch Now
Entertainment

Actions

INTERVIEW: Zachary Levi visits Motor City Comic Con, meeting fans of Shazam!, Chuck, Tangled

INTERVIEW: Zachary Levi is at Motor City Comic Con, meeting fans of Shazam!, Chuck, and Tangled. He talked with Brad Galli about his excitement in visiting with people, and the one celebrity he would have waited hours in line to meet.
Zachary Levi interview Brad Galli
Posted at 6:39 PM, May 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-18 18:47:41-04

NOVI, Mich. — Zachary Levi is at Motor City Comic Con, meeting fans of Shazam!, Chuck, and Tangled. He talked with Brad Galli about his excitement in visiting with people, and the one celebrity he would have waited hours in line to meet.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard