Jerk X Jollof coming to Detroit July 2-3

Courtesy of Jerk X Jollof
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jun 29, 2022
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Jerk X Jollof, a summer event series will host its second edition July 2-3 at The Belt in downtown Detroit.

Complete with an array of food, live performances and live music, Jerk X Jollof, is cultural staple that celebrates Afro-Caribbean culture, music and cuisine.

Originating in Ann Arbor and established in Detroit in 2016, Jerk X Jollof blends the essence of Afro-Caribbean culture, cuisine and nightlife to create unforgettable moments for all attendees.

"From the high-energy sounds of resident DJ's to the vibrantly viral dance moves, Jerk X Jollof leaves everyone excited for next one. With team members of Ghanaian, Nigerian and Jamaican descent, the mission of the brand is simple: to create space for everyone to celebrate Afro-Caribbean culture," said Jerk X Jollof organizers.

The Belt is located at 1274 Library Street (Alley) in downtown Detroit.

For more information about Jerk X Jollof and or to purchase, click here!

