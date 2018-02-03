John Mellencamp takes a knee for Black Lives Matter on 'Colbert'

The song comes from Mellencamp’s album “Sad Clowns & Hillbillies,” which came out late last year.
You can watch his performance below.
The movement was started by former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick last season. He took a knee during the National Anthem to silently protest racial inequality and treatment of black Americans, particularly by police.
The protests prompted President Donald Trump to tweet that NFL owner should "fire or suspend" players that "disrespect" the "flag & country."
“Taking the knee started purely and simply as a protest of racial and social injustice,” Mellencamp told The Associated Press. “Sadly it was politicized by the current administration. The song is simple and the protest is pure.”
