Journey, Def Leppard announce co-headlining show at Comerica Park

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A massive concert combining two of the great rock bands is coming to Detroit this summer.

Journey and Def Leppard announced a co-headlining show at Comerica Park on Friday, July 13 as part of a North American tour.

Half of the shows will be closed by Journey with the other half closed by Def Leppard.

313 Presents says the tour will feature complete sets and all-new production from both bands.

Comerica Park is one of ten stadiums on the 58-city tour, with the others being in Toronto, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, Boston, St. Louis, San Francisco, San Diego and new York City.

"This tour is going to be a blast!" Def Leppard Lead Singer Joe Elliott said. "We've toured together before and it was massive. This time it's going to be even bigger and better."

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, Feb. 9 at 10 a.m. and are available at tickets.com or the Comerica Park Box Office.