R. Kelly convicted on all counts in sex trafficking trial

Elizabeth Williams/AP
In this courtroom sketch, R. Kelly, center, sits with his defense attorneys Thomas Farinella, top, and Nicole Blank Becker during the first day of his defense in his sex trafficking case, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams)
Posted at 3:15 PM, Sep 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-27 15:44:19-04

NEW YORK, N.Y. – R&B superstar R. Kelly has been convicted on all counts in a sex trafficking trial held in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced the verdict on Twitter.

A federal jury found the disgraced singer guilty of racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law. He now faces the possibility of decades in prison.

The judge in the case summoned both parties in the case to a courtroom to read the verdict Monday afternoon.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.

