R. Kelly convicted on all counts in sex trafficking trial

NEW YORK, N.Y. – R&B superstar R. Kelly has been convicted on all counts in a sex trafficking trial held in Brooklyn.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York announced the verdict on Twitter.

A federal jury found the disgraced singer guilty of racketeering and eight violations of an anti-sex trafficking law. He now faces the possibility of decades in prison.

The judge in the case summoned both parties in the case to a courtroom to read the verdict Monday afternoon.

Jurors began the day by sending the judge a note asking for transcripts of testimony by two former Kelly employees and for a legal clarification.

Deliberations first began on Friday at federal court in Brooklyn before the panel of seven men and five women took the weekend off.

The 54-year-old singer of the smash hit “I Believe I Can Fly” has denied any wrongdoing.