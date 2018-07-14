Justin Verlander, Kate Upton expecting first child

Partly Cloudy
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, announced they are expecting their first child.
In a post on Instagram, Upton used a caption with the hashtag #PregnantinMiami and also tagged Verlander.
#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT
#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️
A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT
Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, married in November 2017 after the World Series in Italy
