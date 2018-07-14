Justin Verlander, Kate Upton expecting first child

(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, announced they are expecting their first child.

In a post on Instagram, Upton used a caption with the hashtag #PregnantinMiami and also tagged Verlander.

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️ A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on Jul 14, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, married in November 2017 after the World Series in Italy