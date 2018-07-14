Justin Verlander, Kate Upton expecting first child

10:15 AM, Jul 14, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrates with fiancee Kate Upton after the Astros defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

(WXYZ) - Former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander and his wife, Kate Upton, announced they are expecting their first child.

In a post on Instagram, Upton used a caption with the hashtag #PregnantinMiami and also tagged Verlander.

 

#PregnantinMiami @justinverlander 🌞❤️

A post shared by Kate Upton (@kateupton) on

Verlander, 35, and Upton, 26, married in November 2017 after the World Series in Italy

