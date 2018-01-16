Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcome baby girl

Light Snow
HI: 21°
LO: 13°
She's here: A surrogate has given birth to the newest member of the Kardashian West family.
Kim Kardashian West, a reality TV star, and Kanye West, a musician, are now parents of a third child, born to them via a surrogate, according to TMZ.com.
The baby girl weighs 7 pounds and 6 ounces, TMZ reports.
The couple used a surrogate because Karashian West's second birth was difficult and there was a health risk involved.
The celebrity couple has two other children — a daughter named North and a son named Saint.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.