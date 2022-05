(WXYZ) — Lego has announced a new set that is "more than meets the eye."

The brick building toy company used social media to publish a video with hashtags teasing an Optimus Prime Lego set. The video teaser says the set will be "rolling out" next month.

This is confirmation of a report by the blog The Brick Fan, which reported earlier this month the set would have 1,508 pieces and will cost $169.99 Euros, which usually translates to the same price for sets in dollars.