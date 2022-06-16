Watch
Mariah Carey, Neptunes to get in Songwriters Hall of Fame

Posted at 12:49 PM, Jun 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-16 12:49:31-04

NEW YORK (AP) — Silenced for two years, the Songwriters Hall of Fame is ready to party again, welcoming a diverse set of artists for its Class of 2022.

The inductees include pop diva Mariah Carey, the weirdly cool producers the Neptunes, the British electro-pop band Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers.

Lil Nas X will also be honored Thursday in New York with the Hal David Starlight Award, which recognizes "gifted young songwriters who are making a significant impact."

Songwriters are eligible for induction after writing hit songs for at least 20 years. The hall includes such iconic songwriters as Burt Bacharach, Missy Elliott, Paul McCartney and Carly Simon.

