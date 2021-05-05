Watch
Marvel announces new premiere date for Loki on Disney+

Posted at 1:12 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 13:12:18-04

(WXYZ) — The God of Mischief is having a little fun with fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In a video posted to YouTube, Loki actor Tom Hiddleston announced that his new Disney+ show will debut two days early and new episodes will stream on Wednesdays as well.

Loki will now debut June 9, instead of the previously announced date of June 11. It will be the third MCU streaming series, following Wandavision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hiddleston has been playing Loki since Thor was released as the fourth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2011.

