Atwater Brewery acquired by New York beverage & lifestyle company in deal with Molson Coors

Atwater Brewery has been acquired by a New York beverage & lifestyle company in a seal with Molson Coors.

Atwater is one of four breweries acquired by Tilray Brands, Inc., a global lifestyle consumer packaged goods company, the company announced on their website.

"With the acquisition of these four craft breweries from Molson Coors, we are marking another strategic milestone in Tilray Brands’ growth plan," said Tilray's CEO Irwin Simon in a statement. "Our team’s expertise in operational excellence will enable us to unlock the full potential of these brands and businesses. We are confident in our ability to drive revenue, generate cost synergies, and expand national distribution reinforcing our leadership position in craft beer resulting in tremendous growth opportunities for our global beverage business.”

Atwater was founded in 1997, includes one brewery in downtown Detroit, three taprooms, and distributes to six states across the Midwest.