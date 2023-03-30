Watch Now
Atwater, Detroit Tigers partner up for 'D Light' beer with only 95 calories

Posted at 11:05 AM, Mar 30, 2023
Detroit-based Atwater Brewery announced it is releasing a new light beer for the 2023 Detroit Tigers season.

"D Light" beer is a light-bodied beer with only 95 calories, 2.6 grams of carbs and comes in at 4.1% ABV.

Atwater, which has three locations in Michigan, is the official craft beer partner of the Detroit Tigers.

The brewery said the beer is best enjoyed with a hot dog in hand at Comerica Park.

“As the Official Craft Beer Partner of the Detroit Tigers, we are excited to launch D Light, the Ultimate Light Craft Beer, at Comerica Park this season,” Atwater President Katy McBrady said in a statement. “Brewed for maximum refreshment, I truly cannot think of a better way to celebrate summer in the city than taking in a ballgame with an ice cold D Light in hand.”

The brewery will release the beer on Thursday, March 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and former Detroit Tigers pitcher Dave Rozema will be on hand for pictures and autographs.

A portion of the proceeds from the beer sales will go to the Detroit Tigers Foundation.

