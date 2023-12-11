Bell's expands distribution for Big Hearted & Hazy Hearted IPAs

Bell's Brewery announced it is expanding its Hearted lineup with Big Hearted IPA officially joining the family year-round and another bear set to be distributed nationwide.

According to Bell's, Big Hearted IPA will be Bell's first year-round double IPA and will be available in Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, New York, Pennsylvania and Kentucky.

It was originally available only in Bell's Hearted Variety Packs across the country.

Coming in at 9.5% ABV, Big Hearted has citrus and berry hop aromas and a crisp bitterness. It will be available in six-pack 12-ounce cans and 19.2-ounce cans.

Also, Bell's will expand Hazy Hearted IPA distribution around the country. It was previously available only in Great Lakes States.

Bell's said the expansion for 2024 was driven by fans.

"Big Hearted IPA received exceptional feedback from fans as an exclusive in our 2023 Hearted Variety Pack, and Hazy Hearted’s launch in the Great Lakes was impressive to say the least” Scott Powell, Bell’s director of marketing, said in a statement. “Big Hearted will fill the void of a year-round double IPA in the portfolio, and Hazy Hearted will be a Hazy IPA from Bell’s available nationwide – both items that fans have been asking of us for years.”