Blake's Hard Cider unveils Apple Pie cider in honor of 75th anniversary

(WXYZ) — Blake's Hard Cider has introduced its latest hard cider honoring the 75th anniversary of the Blake's Farms: Apple Pie.

The hard cider will have flavors of apple, cinnamon and vanilla, and will be released at the Blake's Tasting Room on June 4 for their anniversary celebration, which includes a ton of events.

According to the company, the team spent months creating a cider and packaging taht told the Blake's story of family and tradition.

"Our story started in the 1940’s when Gerald and Elisabeth (Lovey) Blake moved out of the city to Armada to become farmers. With no experience in growing apples, Gerald, a war veteran, rolled up his sleeves and risked everything to make his dream a reality. 13 kids, 30 grandkids and 30 great-grandkids later, the farm has grown into a destination for all ages with a Cider Mill, Tasting Room, Brewery, Funland, Greenhouse, and home of the fastest-growing cider company in the Midwest," the company said on the cider's page.

Blake's said at first you'll taste a sweet vanilla pastry pie crust flavor, followed by the sweetness from dessert apples and a hint of spice from cinnamon and nutmeg.

