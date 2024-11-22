Dog & Pony Show Brewing gears up for annual Black Friday bottle release

OAK PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Dog & Pony Show Brewing in Oak Park is gearing up for its annual Black Friday Bottle Drop.

The brewery, owned by Kyle Gierada is located at 14661 11 Mile and opened up in June 2021.

Each year, they release special bottles on Black Friday, and in 2024, they are serving up a Detroit-themed beer, plus a collaboration with a Florida brewery.

Vernor Highway is a barrel-aged hard cider that is named after the road in Detroit and tastes just like the famed Boston Cooler.

Dog and Pony Show took Michigan apples, made a hard cider, and then aged it in 16-year Mayor Pingree bourbon barrels from Valentine Distillery in Ferndale. It comes in at 7% ABV.

Gierada is also excited about a barrel-aged imperial stout they're brewing in collaboration with Cycle Brewing in St. Petersburg, Fla.

It's called 275/75/275 and was aged in Stagg Junor bourbon barrels for three years with Sumatra coffee and Madagascar vanilla beans.

He said the name comes from the highways that you can take to get between the two breweries – I-275 and I-75. It comes in at 12% ABV.

They are also releasing the 2024 barrel-aged barley wine, which was aged in Journeyman Distillery's Last Feather Rye barrels.

The final release is their three-year anniversary stout. It's a barrel-aged imperial stout aged in 16-year Mayor Pingree barrels, with toasted coconut, cacao nibs, peanuts and marshmallow. It comes in at 12% ABV.

The brewery will open at noon on Black Friday for the release. The three-year anniversary stout is a limit of one bottle per person, while the other releases are a limit of two bottles per person.