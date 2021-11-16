Watch
Morgan Wallen announces nationwide tour following racial slur controversy

Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP
FILE - Morgan Wallen arrives at the 53rd annual CMA Awards on Nov. 13, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Wallen will still be eligible for multiple awards at this year's CMA Awards, but not the show's top prize. The disgraced country singer apologized after he was caught on camera using a racial slur in February. The Country Music Association's Board of Directors voted that Wallen won't be eligible for individual artist awards, such as entertainer of the year and male vocalist. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Morgan Wallen
Posted at 4:22 PM, Nov 16, 2021
Country music star Morgan Wallen has announced he's touring again.

Wallen's announcement comes almost a year after a video surfaced of him using a racial slur.

After the video was made public, Wallen's recording contract was suspended "indefinitely" by Big Loud Records and his music was pulled from rotation by iHeartMedia.

Wallen apologized after the video surfaced.

Wallen also was removed from a “Saturday Night Live” performance for violating COVID-19 protocols earlier this year.

The musician is set to hit the road on his tour next February.

