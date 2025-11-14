Chadwick Boseman honored posthumously with Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Five years after his death, actor Chadwick Boseman will be honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The star will be installed Nov. 20.

His widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, will accept the award. Director Ryan Coogler and actress Viola Davis will speak at Thursday’s ceremony. Boseman will be the 2,828th person honored on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Boseman was best known for playing the African superhero T’Challa in Marvel’s “Black Panther” movies. The film earned seven Academy Award nominations, including Marvel’s first best picture nomination. He also starred as Jackie Robinson in the film “42.”

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is deeply honored to celebrate Chadwick Boseman’s extraordinary legacy with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Hollywood Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said. “His powerful performances and enduring impact both on and off screen continue to inspire generations around the world.”

Boseman died in 2020 at age 43. His family revealed that he quietly battled colon cancer for four years. His final film, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” was released months after his death. It was later disclosed that he was in stage IV cancer while filming the movie.

