Detroit Film Critics Society 2021 Nominations and Winners: See the full list

The Detroit Film Critics Society unveiled their 2021 Nominations across 13 categories this morning. The AppleTV+ film "CODA" led all films with 5 total nominations, with "King Richard" and "Don't Look Up" taking 4 a piece. All three films were nominated for Best Picture.

The Winners in all categories were announced on Monday, Dec 6th. Please visit www.detroitfilmcritics.com for more information and to support this year's batch of Detroit-centric film critics.

Read on for this year's full list of nominations, with WINNERS in bold.

BEST PICTURE

· BELFAST

· CODA

· CYRANO

· DON’T LOOK UP

· KING RICHARD

BEST DIRECTOR

· SEAN BAKER – RED ROCKET

· KENNETH BRANAGH - BELFAST

· DAVID LOWERY – THE GREEN KNIGHT

· ADAM MCKAY – DON’T LOOK UP

· LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA – TICK, TICK…BOOM!

BEST ACTOR

· NICOLAS CAGE - PIG

· PETER DINKLAGE – CYRANO

· ANDREW GARFIELD – TICK, TICK…BOOM!

· OSCAR ISAAC – THE CARD COUNTER

· WILL SMITH – KING RICHARD

BEST ACTRESS

· JESSICA CHASTAIN – THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

· ALANA HAIM – LICORICE PIZZA

· JENNIFER HUDSON - RESPECT

· NICOLE KIDMAN – BEING THE RICARDOS

· KRISTEN STEWART - SPENCER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

· JON BERNTHAL – KING RICHARD

· TROY KOTSUR - CODA

· JARED LETO – HOUSE OF GUCCI

· RAY LIOTTA – THE MANY SAINTS OF NEWARK

· KODI SMIT-MCPHEE – THE POWER OF THE DOG

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

· ARIANA DEBOSE – WEST SIDE STORY

· KIRSTEN DUNST – THE POWER OF THE DOG

· AUNJANUE ELLIS – KING RICHARD

· RITA MORENO – WEST SIDE STORY

· DIANA RIGG – LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

BEST ENSEMBLE

· CODA

· DON’T LOOK UP

· THE FRENCH DISPATCH

· THE HARDER THEY FALL

· HOUSE OF GUCCI

BEST BREAKTHROUGH

· ALANA HAIM – ACTRESS – LICORICE PIZZA

· EMILIA JONES – ACTRESS - CODA

· WOODY NORMAN – ACTOR – C’MON, C’MON (Tie)

· AGATHE ROUSSELLE – ACTRESS - TITANE

· EMMA SELIGMAN – WRITER/DIRECTOR – SHIVA BABY (Tie)

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

· JANE CAMPION – THE POWER OF THE DOG

· SIAN HEDER – CODA

· QUIARA ALEGRÍA HUDES – IN THE HEIGHTS

· STEVEN LEVENSON – TICK, TICK…BOOM!

· DAVID LOWERY - THE GREEN KNIGHT

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

· PEDRO ALMODÓVAR – PARALLEL MOTHERS

· PAUL THOMAS ANDERSON – LICORICE PIZZA

· WES ANDERSON – THE FRENCH DISPATCH

· ADAM MCKAY – DON’T LOOK UP

· JEYMES SAMUEL, BOAZ YAKIN – THE HARDER THEY FALL

BEST DOCUMENTARY

· FLEE (Tie)

· ROADRUNNER: A FILM ABOUT ANTHONY BOURDAIN

· THE SPARKS BROTHERS

· STREET GANG: HOW WE GOT TO SESAME STREET

· SUMMER OF SOUL (Tie)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

· BELLE

· CRYPTOZOO

· ENCANTO

· FLEE

· LUCA

· THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES

BEST USE OF MUSIC

· CYRANO

· IN THE HEIGHTS

· LAST NIGHT IN SOHO

· TICK, TICK…BOOM!

· WEST SIDE STORY