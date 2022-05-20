Music, yoga and brunch happening in metro Detroit this weekend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — This weekend in metro Detroit, there are events going on for kids, adults and families.

You can even catch the Detroit City FC men take on Atlanta United 2.

Here's a list of seven things to do in the area this weekend:

Saturday



A Wild Time at the Detroit Zoo

7 a.m. to noon Detroit Zoo Tickets: shadesofpink.securesweet.com

OM at the Max: Spring is in the Air

11 a.m. The Cube Tickets: tickets.dso.org

Whiskey Myers

6:30 p.m. Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre Tickets: ticketmaster.com

DCFC Men vs Atlanta United FC 2

7:30 p.m. Keyworth Stadium Tickets: tickets.detcityfc.com



Sunday



Monthly Brunch Series-Good Vibez Brunch (Classic House and EDM)

Noon to 3 p.m. Detroit Shipping Company Free admission: detroitshippingcompany.com

Somebody Loves You, Mr. Hatch

3 p.m. Music Hall Center Tickets: ticketmaster.com

Shayne Smith – Prison for Wizards Tour

7:30 p.m. Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle Tickets: etix.com



Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.