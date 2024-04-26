Watch Now
EntertainmentMusic

Actions

Eminem announces new album coming this summer on NFL Draft Day 1

Eminem's new song references Las Vegas mass shooting
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Eminem's new song references Las Vegas mass shooting
Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 07:01:26-04

(WXYZ) — In addition to his appearance to kick off the NFL Draft, Eminem announced a new album on Thursday night.

The album The Death of Slim Shady (Coupe De Grace) was unveiled with a trailer featuring 50 Cent and an Unsolved Mysteries-type host which depicts the murder of Eminem's alter ego. Eminem also makes a humorous appearance at the end.

It was posted to the Eminem X account on the social platform formerly known as Twitter.

It's unclear when exactly the album will be released beyond being promised sometime in the summer of this year.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard