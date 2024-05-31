Jennifer Lopez cancels multiple concerts - including Little Caesars Arena show

(WXYZ) — Jennifer Lopez has canceled a number of summer shows during her This is Me ... Live tour, including the July 31st scheduled appearance at Little Caesars Arena.

The show is listed as canceled on the Ticketmaster page, but 313 Presents has not yet confirmed it is off.

A message on Lopez's website says the singer's tour is canceled and she is "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends."

However, Ticketmaster still lists some dates as being active with tickets available.

Lopez's website also includes a statement from Lopez saying, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary. I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time..."