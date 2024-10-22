Justin Timberlake's Little Caesars Arena world tour stop rescheduled until February

(WXYZ) — Music superstar Justin Timberlake's “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena scheduled for Friday, October 25 has been pushed to February 2025.

The show was originally announced in February after the entertainer added 15 new shows to the tour. It will now take place on February 20, 2025. According to a Little Caesars Arena post on X, "All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date and ticket holders who purchased via Ticketmaster will be contacted directly with information. Please connect with your original point of purchase for more info."

Timberlake posted on Instagram that the shows were rescheduled because "I haven’t been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis."

Shows in Chicago, Grand Rapids, Milwaukee, St. Paul, and Columbus were also rescheduled.

Timberlake’s sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was was released March 15.

