Lauryn Hill's Tuesday show at Little Caesars Arena canceled

<p>In this Feb. 5, 2014 file photo, singer Lauryn Hill performs at Amnesty International's "Bringing Human Rights Home" Concert at the Barclays Center in New York.</p>
Posted at 3:42 PM, Nov 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-20 15:42:17-05

(WXYZ) — Lauryn Hill has canceled her Little Caesars Arena show that was scheduled for Tuesday, according to a posting on Ticketmaster's website.

Little Caesars Arena posted about the cancellation on their X account.

A check of Hill's social media accounts does not show a mention of the cancellation.

The post reads as follows:

Event Canceled

Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.

No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.

If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account.

Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster shows a Philadelphia concert for Saturday, November 25th has not been canceled. That show was postponed from October due to voice problems.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

