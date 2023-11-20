Lauryn Hill's Tuesday show at Little Caesars Arena canceled

(WXYZ) — Lauryn Hill has canceled her Little Caesars Arena show that was scheduled for Tuesday, according to a posting on Ticketmaster's website.

Little Caesars Arena posted about the cancellation on their X account.

‼️ “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill 25th Anniversary Tour” scheduled for Tuesday, November 21 at Little Caesars Arena has been canceled.



Tickets can be refunded at point of purchase. Tickets purchased by phone or online will be automatically refunded. — Little Caesars Arena (@LCArena_Detroit) November 20, 2023

A check of Hill's social media accounts does not show a mention of the cancellation.

The post reads as follows:

Event Canceled



Unfortunately, the Event Organizer has had to cancel your event.



No action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 days.



If the Event Organizer is offering a credit option, it will be visible within the Event Details of your order, which can be found in your Ticketmaster account.



Please Note: If the tickets were transferred to you, the refund will go to the fan who originally purchased the tickets from Ticketmaster.

Ticketmaster shows a Philadelphia concert for Saturday, November 25th has not been canceled. That show was postponed from October due to voice problems.