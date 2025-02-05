Movement Music Festival announces full lineup of 2025 artists

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Movement Music Festival has unveiled the full lineup of artists who will be pumping out the beats at Hart Plaza over Memorial Day weekend.

The festival will feature 115 acts, including Belgian Techno star Charlotte de Witte, who will join previously announced stars Carl Cox and John Summit as the headliners for the event.

Also announced for the festival are Detroit legends Carl Craig b2b Moodymann featuring Underground Resistance co-founder Mike Banks; American actor (star of hit tv show Abbott Elementary), rapper and DJ Zack Fox; Harlem-born rapper and founding member of A$AP Mob, FERG; rising hard Techno star Sara Landry; breakout Dutch DJ and producer Mau P; plus, Skepta Más Tiempo, FJAAK, Nina Kraviz, HAAi, Boys Noize, The Blessed Madonna, Goldie b2b Photek and many others.

They join previously announced artists like the award-winning artist and producer Jamie xx, breakout UK producer and DJ Sammy Virji; Drum & Bass trailblazers Chase & Status; rising Detroit ghettotech trio HiTech; along with DJ Gigola, Klanguestler; Ela Minus, Anfisa Letyago, Patrick Topping, Sama’ Abdulhadi, DJ Minx, Marcel Dettmann and more.

Here is the full alphabetical lineup:



ADMN

AK

Anfisa Letyago

Annicka

Armanni Reign

Ashton Swinton

Augustus Williams

Avalon Emerson

BeatLoaf

Beige

Ben UFO

Blackmoonchild

The Blessed Madonna

Boys Noize

Brian Kage

Carl Cox (Live)

Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks

Chaos in the CBD

Charlotte de Witte

Chase & Status

Chris Liebing

Chuck Daniels

Claude VonStroke

Cobblestone Jazz

Craig Gonzalez

D.Dan

Deepchord (Live)

Dennis Ferrer

Disc Jockey George

DJ Cent

DJ Gigola

DJ Godfather

DJ Holographic

DJ I.V.

DJ Minx

DJ Nobu

DJ Seinfeld

DJ Seoul

DJ Sphinx

DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet

Donavan Glover

Dubfire

Ela Minus

Ember LaFíamma

Erika

Father Dukes

FERG

FJAAK

Fullbodydurag

Gay Marvine

Goldie b2b Photek

HAAi

Hamdi

Helena Hauff

Henry Brooks

Hiroko Yamamura

HiTech

horsegiirL

Huey Mnemonic

Jamie xx

JEM

JMT

John Summit

Jon Dixon (Live)

Joris Voorn

Joseph Capriati

Junior Sanchez

Keith Worthy

Kevin Reynolds (Live)

Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers

Klangkuenstler

Layton Giordani

Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture

Loren

Marcel Dettmann

Mark Broom (Live)

Mau P

MCR-T

Mike 'Agent X' Clark

Mike Schommer (Live)

Mike Servito

Mister Joshooa

MK

Nina Kraviz

Norm Talley

Octave One (Live)

Patrick Topping

Peter Croce

PROSPA

QURL

RAEDY LEX

Ricardo Villalobos

Rimarkable

Riva Starr

Salar Ansari

Salute

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sarena Tyler

Seth Troxler

Shawescape Renegade

Shawn Rudiman (Live)

Shigeto Live Ensemble

Shimza

SILLYGIRLCARMEN

Skepta Más Tiempo

Sonny Fodera

Soul Clap

Stacey Hotwaxx Hale

Stacey Pullen

Theresa Hill

TSHA

Waajeed b2b Ladymonix

Walker & Royce

Whodat

Zack Fox

Movement 2025 3-Day and 1-Day Passes for both General Admission and VIP are on sale now at www.movementfestival.com. Payment Plan options are available.