Movement Music Festival announces full lineup of 2025 artists

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's Movement Music Festival has unveiled the full lineup of artists who will be pumping out the beats at Hart Plaza over Memorial Day weekend.
The festival will feature 115 acts, including Belgian Techno star Charlotte de Witte, who will join previously announced stars Carl Cox and John Summit as the headliners for the event.
Also announced for the festival are Detroit legends Carl Craig b2b Moodymann featuring Underground Resistance co-founder Mike Banks; American actor (star of hit tv show Abbott Elementary), rapper and DJ Zack Fox; Harlem-born rapper and founding member of A$AP Mob, FERG; rising hard Techno star Sara Landry; breakout Dutch DJ and producer Mau P; plus, Skepta Más Tiempo, FJAAK, Nina Kraviz, HAAi, Boys Noize, The Blessed Madonna, Goldie b2b Photek and many others.
They join previously announced artists like the award-winning artist and producer Jamie xx, breakout UK producer and DJ Sammy Virji; Drum & Bass trailblazers Chase & Status; rising Detroit ghettotech trio HiTech; along with DJ Gigola, Klanguestler; Ela Minus, Anfisa Letyago, Patrick Topping, Sama’ Abdulhadi, DJ Minx, Marcel Dettmann and more.
Here is the full alphabetical lineup:
- ADMN
- AK
- Anfisa Letyago
- Annicka
- Armanni Reign
- Ashton Swinton
- Augustus Williams
- Avalon Emerson
- BeatLoaf
- Beige
- Ben UFO
- Blackmoonchild
- The Blessed Madonna
- Boys Noize
- Brian Kage
- Carl Cox (Live)
- Carl Craig b2b Moodymann ft. Mike Banks
- Chaos in the CBD
- Charlotte de Witte
- Chase & Status
- Chris Liebing
- Chuck Daniels
- Claude VonStroke
- Cobblestone Jazz
- Craig Gonzalez
- D.Dan
- Deepchord (Live)
- Dennis Ferrer
- Disc Jockey George
- DJ Cent
- DJ Gigola
- DJ Godfather
- DJ Holographic
- DJ I.V.
- DJ Minx
- DJ Nobu
- DJ Seinfeld
- DJ Seoul
- DJ Sphinx
- DJ Tennis b2b Chloé Caillet
- Donavan Glover
- Dubfire
- Ela Minus
- Ember LaFíamma
- Erika
- Father Dukes
- FERG
- FJAAK
- Fullbodydurag
- Gay Marvine
- Goldie b2b Photek
- HAAi
- Hamdi
- Helena Hauff
- Henry Brooks
- Hiroko Yamamura
- HiTech
- horsegiirL
- Huey Mnemonic
- Jamie xx
- JEM
- JMT
- John Summit
- Jon Dixon (Live)
- Joris Voorn
- Joseph Capriati
- Junior Sanchez
- Keith Worthy
- Kevin Reynolds (Live)
- Kevin Saunderson b2b The Saunderson Brothers
- Klangkuenstler
- Layton Giordani
- Loco Dice b2b Vintage Culture
- Loren
- Marcel Dettmann
- Mark Broom (Live)
- Mau P
- MCR-T
- Mike 'Agent X' Clark
- Mike Schommer (Live)
- Mike Servito
- Mister Joshooa
- MK
- Nina Kraviz
- Norm Talley
- Octave One (Live)
- Patrick Topping
- Peter Croce
- PROSPA
- QURL
- RAEDY LEX
- Ricardo Villalobos
- Rimarkable
- Riva Starr
- Salar Ansari
- Salute
- Sama' Abdulhadi
- Sammy Virji
- Sara Landry
- Sarena Tyler
- Seth Troxler
- Shawescape Renegade
- Shawn Rudiman (Live)
- Shigeto Live Ensemble
- Shimza
- SILLYGIRLCARMEN
- Skepta Más Tiempo
- Sonny Fodera
- Soul Clap
- Stacey Hotwaxx Hale
- Stacey Pullen
- Theresa Hill
- TSHA
- Waajeed b2b Ladymonix
- Walker & Royce
- Whodat
- Zack Fox
Movement 2025 3-Day and 1-Day Passes for both General Admission and VIP are on sale now at www.movementfestival.com. Payment Plan options are available.