Tickets for Kenny Chesney's concert at Ford Field on sale January 12

(WXYZ) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney will make a triumphant return to Ford Field after a one-year hiatus on Saturday, Aug. 4. Tickets for the Trip Around the Sun tour will go on sale Friday, Jan. 12 at 10 a.m.

The tour will feature Thomas Rhett, Old Dominion and Brandon Lay, and will kick off April 21 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

It comes after he released his "Live from No Shoes Nation" album, a 30-song live recording celebrating the fans and live shows.

"There's nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life's about," Chesney said. "The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who are coming out with us for Trip Around the Sun live their lives the exact same way: They work hard, they appreciate what they're given and they love music every bit as much as they love life."

For ticket information, visit fordfield.com.