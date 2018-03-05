Oscars ratings are down significantly, early reports show

Viewership of the Academy Awards — this year's hosted by late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel — has possibly fallen to an all-time low.

Early ratings reports for the 90th Oscars show a 16 percent drop in ratings from last year, which was a 9-year low.

The lowest ratings previously were in 2008, when Jon Stewart hosted the televised event.

Sunday's "Best Picture" honor went to the movie "The Shape of Water."