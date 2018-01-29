60th Grammy Awards: List of winners

Below is a partial list of winners at the 60th Annual Grammy Awards, which took place on the Madison Square Garden Stage in New York City Sunday night.

Best new artist

Alessia Cara *WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

PHOTOS: SEE THE 60TH GRAMMY AWARDS SHOW

Best pop solo performance

"Love So Soft" - Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" - Kesha

"Million Reasons" - Lady Gaga

"What About Us" - Pink

"Shape Of You" - Ed Sheeran *WINNER

Best rap album

"4:44" - Jay-Z

"DAMN." - Kendrick Lamar *WINNER

"Culture" - Migos

"Laila's Wisdom" - Rapsody

"Flower Boy " - Tyler, The Creator

Best country album

"Cosmic Hallelujah" - Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" - Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" - Little Big Town

"Life Changes" - Thomas Rhett

"From A Room: Volume 1" - Chris Stapleton *WINNER

Best rap/sung performance

"PRBLMS" — 6LACK

"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"Loyalty" — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna *WINNER

"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best comedy album

"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle *WINNER

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld"— Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck Of Dust"— Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart