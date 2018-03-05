Photos: Celebrities walk the red carpet in Hollywood at the 2018 Oscars

Fair
HI: 41°
LO: 24°
HOLLYWOOD, CA - MARCH 04: (L-R) Mary J. Blige, Dee Rees, Jason Clarke, Rob Morgan, and Garrett Hedlund attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Sunday marks the 90th Academy Awards ceremony, and the stars have arrived to see who takes home Oscars.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.