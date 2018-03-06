VIDEO: Record-breaking roller coaster set to launch this summer

SANDUSKY, Ohio - Ohio theme park Cedar Point gave an up-close look at the new world-record-breaking Steel Vengeance roller coaster.

The park announced new updates at its annual Winter Chill Out event, an exclusive off-season tour in which all proceeds go towards A Kid Again - an organization that fosters hope, happiness and healing for families dealing life-threatening illnesses.

The former Mean Streak ride has been revamped into the world's first "hyper-hybrid" roller coaster. At 200 feet tall, the coaster is the tallest, fastest and longest hybrid ride in the world.

Check out the official POV of the ride from Cedar Point!

Cedar Point also announced a list of other changes coming to the park this year, including new food, new games and live entertainment.

Look at that drop!

Cedar Point is set to open May 5 for the 2018 season!