Taco… weekend! Michigan Taco Fest coming to Lake Orion, June 24-26

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WXYZ) — The 3rd annual Michigan Taco Fest is returning to Canterbury Village in Lake Orion on June 24-26!

Taking place on the beautiful 21 acres of Canterbury Village and Wildwood Amphitheater, the festival will welcome thousands of taco lovers for three days of food, fun and entertainment.

Seven stages throughout the festival will feature live bands, acoustic performances, cooking demonstrations from some of the area’s top Mexican restaurants, margarita making, piñata making and a kids stage and kids zone with bounce houses and face painting.

For people 21 and over, the festival will offer a large array of cervezas, margaritas, Palomas, specialty cocktails and over 40 tequilas to choose from.

Tickets fro the Michigan Taco Fest are $5 per person in advance or $10 at the door. Children under three years of age, military and veterans are free. Parking is $5.

Canterbury Village is located at 2359 Joslyn Ct. in Lake Orion.

To purchase tickets and for more information, go to MichiganTacoFest.com.