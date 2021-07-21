'Ted Lasso' star Hannah Waddingham talks 'massive' pressure of Season 2, how she bounced back from COVID-19

Hannah Waddingham felt pressure "massively" stepping back into Rebecca's shoes for Season 2 of 'Ted Lasso.'

"Not so much because of the awards situation," Waddingham told WXYZ Detroit. "But because of the real, hardcore TedHeads."

Waddingham and the Lasso team collected 20 Emmy nominations for the first season. She discussed working back from COVID-19, and how the filming of the second season helped her.

