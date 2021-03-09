'Ted Lasso' stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple share their favorite scenes from Season 1

'Ted Lasso' stars Hannah Waddingham and Juno Temple talked with WXYZ's Brad Galli about the success of the hit show.

The cast is winning awards, with the Critics Choice Awards honoring the Apple TV hit as the top comedy series. Waddingham won best actress in a comedy, and Jason Sudeikis won best actor in a comedy at the same show, a week after taking home a Golden Globe for his work as the title character.

Waddingham and Temple told WXYZ about the moment when they first felt they were working on something special. Waddingham shared what made the darts scene with Jason Sudeikis so powerful in her behind-the-scenes eyes.