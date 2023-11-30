ABC puts Hulu's 'Only Murders in the Building' on January's primetime schedule

(WXYZ) — One of Hulu's most talked about shows, "Only Murders in the Building" is coming to ABC and WXYZ-TV in January.
The network announced the series's first season, which stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez will air Tuesdays in January, with the first three episodes airing on Tuesday, January 2.
Variety is reporting the series is being given a broadcast run to fill the gap ABC has because of the strikes by the Writer's Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild. The trade paper also says the show will be edited to meet broadcast standards.
The 10-episode season will air on the following schedule:
- Tuesday, Jan. 2, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 1-3)
- Tuesday, Jan. 9, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 4-6)
- Tuesday, Jan. 16, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. (Episodes 7-9)
- Tuesday, Jan. 23, 9:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. (Episode 10)
The show was officially renewed for a fourth season on Hulu recently. It is the streaming service's most-view original comedy series ever and
ABC describes the season of the show as follows:
From the minds of Steve Martin, Dan Fogelman and John Hoffman comes a comedic murder-mystery series for the ages. “Only Murders in the Building” follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth. As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building, which stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.