How to watch the Peanuts holiday specials in 2023

(WXYZ) — If you're one of the people who enjoy the classic Peanuts holiday specials, you're only going to find them on Apple TV+ this year.

However, you won't have to pay for the service to watch "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." But there is a catch for non-subscribers - you will have to catch the three specials during a short window surrounding the holiday they celebrate.

According to Apple, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available Saturday, October 21 and 22; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available November 18 and 19 for the special's 50th anniversary; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available December 16 and 17.

The traditional holiday specials have been part of the Apple TV+ lineup since 2020. However, they were aired on PBS two years ago. However, the PBS Kids Twitter account stated they did not have the rights to broadcast the specials last year.

Apple TV+ is the streaming home of the Peanuts, offering several Snoopy shows to subscribers, including many classic episodes as well as new content. The streamer hosts the animated "The Snoopy Show" which will have a Christmas special “Happiness is Holiday Traditions” which will debut December 1.