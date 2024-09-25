How to watch the Peanuts holiday specials in 2024

(WXYZ) — If you're one of the people who enjoy the classic Peanuts holiday specials, you're only going to find them on Apple TV+ this year.

However, you won't have to pay for the service to watch "It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," or "A Charlie Brown Christmas." But there is a catch for non-subscribers - you will have to catch the three specials during a short window surrounding the holiday they celebrate.

According to Apple, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” will be available Saturday, October 19, 2024, and Sunday, October 20, 2024; “A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving” will be available Saturday, November 23, 2024 and Sunday, November 24, 2024; and “A Charlie Brown Christmas” will be available Saturday, December 14, 2024 and Sunday, December 15, 2024.

The traditional holiday specials have been part of the Apple TV+ lineup since 2020. However, they were aired on PBS in previous years. But in 2022, the PBS Kids Twitter account stated they did not have the rights to broadcast the specials that year.

Apple TV+ is the streaming home of the Peanuts, offering several Snoopy shows to subscribers, including many classic episodes as well as new content. The streamer is home to two other classic Peanuts specials on their service, "I Want a Dog for Christmas” and “Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tales.”