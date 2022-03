COMPLETE LIST: All the nominees for the 2022 Oscars

(WXYZ) — The Oscars are this Sunday and here is a look at the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards.

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE



JAVIER BARDEM - Being the Ricardos

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH - The Power of the Dog

ANDREW GARFIELD - tick, tick...BOOM!

WILL SMITH - King Richard

DENZEL WASHINGTON -The Tragedy of Macbeth

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



CIARÁN HINDS - Belfast

TROY KOTSUR - CODA

JESSE PLEMONS - The Power of the Dog

J.K. SIMMONS - Being the Ricardos

KODI SMIT-MCPHEE - The Power of the Dog

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE



JESSICA CHASTAIN - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

OLIVIA COLMAN - The Lost Daughter

PENÉLOPE CRUZ - Parallel Mothers

NICOLE KIDMAN - Being the Ricardos

KRISTEN STEWART - Spencer

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE



JESSIE BUCKLEY - The Lost Daughter

ARIANA DEBOSE -West Side Story

JUDI DENCH - Belfast

KIRSTEN DUNST - The Power of the Dog

AUNJANUE ELLIS -King Richard

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM



ENCANTO - Jared Bush, Byron Howard, Yvett Merino and Clark Spencer

FLEE - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

LUCA - Enrico Casarosa and Andrea Warren

THE MITCHELLS VS. THE MACHINES - Mike Rianda, Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Kurt Albrecht

RAYA AND THE LAST DRAGON - Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada, Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho

CINEMATOGRAPHY



DUNE - Greig Fraser

NIGHTMARE ALLEY - Dan Laustsen

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Ari Wegner

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH - Bruno Delbonnel

WEST SIDE STORY - Janusz Kaminski

COSTUME DESIGN



CRUELLA - Jenny Beavan

CYRANO - Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran

DUNE - Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan

NIGHTMARE ALLEY - Luis Sequeira

WEST SIDE STORY - Paul Tazewell

DIRECTING



BELFAST - Kenneth Branagh

DRIVE MY CAR - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

LICORICE PIZZA - Paul Thomas Anderson

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Jane Campion

WEST SIDE STORY - Steven Spielberg

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)



ASCENSION - Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy and Nathan Truesdell

ATTICA - Stanley Nelson and Traci A. Curry

FLEE - Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Monica Hellström, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Charlotte De La Gournerie

SUMMER OF SOUL (...OR, WHEN THE REVOLUTION COULD NOT BE TELEVISED) - Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Joseph Patel, Robert Fyvolent and David Dinerstein

WRITING WITH FIRE - Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)



AUDIBLE - Matt Ogens and Geoff McLean

LEAD ME HOME - Pedro Kos and Jon Shenk

THE QUEEN OF BASKETBALL - Ben Proudfoot

THREE SONGS FOR BENAZIR - Elizabeth Mirzaei and Gulistan Mirzaei

WHEN WE WERE BULLIES - Jay Rosenblatt

FILM EDITING



DON'T LOOK UP - Hank Corwin

DUNE - Joe Walker

KING RICHARD - Pamela Martin

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Peter Sciberras

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM



DRIVE MY CAR - Japan

FLEE - Denmark

THE HAND OF GOD - Italy

LUNANA: A YAK IN THE CLASSROOM - Bhutan

THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD - Norway

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING



COMING 2 AMERICA - Mike Marino, Stacey Morris and Carla Farmer

CRUELLA - Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne and Julia Vernon

DUNE - Donald Mowat, Love Larson and Eva von Bahr

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE - Linda Dowds, Stephanie Ingram and Justin Raleigh

HOUSE OF GUCCI - Göran Lundström, Anna Carin Lock and Frederic Aspiras

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)



DON'T LOOK UP - Nicholas Britell

DUNE - Hans Zimmer

ENCANTO - Germaine Franco

PARALLEL MOTHERS - Alberto Iglesias

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Jonny Greenwood

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)



BE ALIVE - from King Richard; Music and Lyric by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter

DOS ORUGUITAS - from Encanto; Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

DOWN TO JOY - from Belfast; Music and Lyric by Van Morrison

NO TIME TO DIE - from No Time to Die; Music and Lyric by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell

SOMEHOW YOU DO - from Four Good Days; Music and Lyric by Diane Warren

BEST PICTURE



BELFAST - Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas, Producers

CODA - Philippe Rousselet, Fabrice Gianfermi and Patrick Wachsberger, Producers

DON'T LOOK UP - Adam McKay and Kevin Messick, Producers

DRIVE MY CAR - Teruhisa Yamamoto, Producer

DUNE - Mary Parent, Denis Villeneuve and Cale Boyter, Producers

KING RICHARD - Tim White, Trevor White and Will Smith, Producers

LICORICE PIZZA - Sara Murphy, Adam Somner and Paul Thomas Anderson, Producers

NIGHTMARE ALLEY - Guillermo del Toro, J. Miles Dale and Bradley Cooper, Producers

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Jane Campion, Tanya Seghatchian, Emile Sherman, Iain Canning and Roger Frappier, Producers

WEST SIDE STORY - Steven Spielberg and Kristie Macosko Krieger, Producers

PRODUCTION DESIGN



DUNE - Production Design: Patrice Vermette; Set Decoration: Zsuzsanna Sipos

NIGHTMARE ALLEY - Production Design: Tamara Deverell; Set Decoration: Shane Vieau

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Production Design: Grant Major; Set Decoration: Amber Richards

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH - Production Design: Stefan Dechant; Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

WEST SIDE STORY - Production Design: Adam Stockhausen; Set Decoration: Rena DeAngelo

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)



AFFAIRS OF THE ART - Joanna Quinn and Les Mills

BESTIA - Hugo Covarrubias and Tevo Díaz

BOXBALLET - Anton Dyakov

ROBIN ROBIN - Dan Ojari and Mikey Please

THE WINDSHIELD WIPER - Alberto Mielgo and Leo Sanchez

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)



ALA KACHUU - TAKE AND RUN - Maria Brendle and Nadine Lüchinger

THE DRESS - Tadeusz Łysiak and Maciej Ślesicki

THE LONG GOODBYE - Aneil Karia and Riz Ahmed

ON MY MIND - Martin Strange-Hansen and Kim Magnusson

PLEASE HOLD - K.D. Dávila and Levin Menekse

SOUND



BELFAST - Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather and Niv Adiri

DUNE - Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill and Ron Bartlett

NO TIME TO DIE - Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey and Mark Taylor

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Richard Flynn, Robert Mackenzie and Tara Webb

WEST SIDE STORY - Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson and Shawn Murphy

VISUAL EFFECTS



DUNE - Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor and Gerd Nefzer

FREE GUY - Swen Gillberg, Bryan Grill, Nikos Kalaitzidis and Dan Sudick

NO TIME TO DIE - Charlie Noble, Joel Green, Jonathan Fawkner and Chris Corbould

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS - Christopher Townsend, Joe Farrell, Sean Noel Walker and Dan Oliver

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Kelly Port, Chris Waegner, Scott Edelstein and Dan Sudick

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)



CODA - Screenplay by Siân Heder

DRIVE MY CAR - Screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe

DUNE - Screenplay by Jon Spaihts and Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

THE LOST DAUGHTER - Written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

THE POWER OF THE DOG - Written by Jane Campion



WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)